DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.04 EPS.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 5,114,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

