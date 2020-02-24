Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.24 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Sidoti reduced their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Dmc Global from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 521,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $571.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

