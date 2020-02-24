Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.76 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from to in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 521,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,216. The firm has a market cap of $571.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

