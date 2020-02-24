eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.08 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.56-4.09 EPS.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.90.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

