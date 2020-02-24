eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.08 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.56-4.09 EPS.
Shares of eHealth stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $152.19.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.90.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.