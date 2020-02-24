Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ECA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

