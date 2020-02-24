Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.7-$243.7, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.21 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753 in the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

