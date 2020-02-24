Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0175-1.0275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

Shares of ENV traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 1,042,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Envestnet has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

