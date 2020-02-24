Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.89 Million

Brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $264.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.18 million to $268.48 million. Etsy reported sales of $200.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $812.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.69 million to $816.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.61 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

