Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $687.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.27 million and the lowest is $685.25 million. Five Below reported sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.65. 873,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

