Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34 to $1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.485 billion to $2.510 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.18.

FND stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 2,801,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,766. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

