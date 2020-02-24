Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Analysts expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $137.97 million. Franks International posted sales of $145.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $580.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.45 million to $582.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $625.82 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $643.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 907,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Franks International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,872. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $823.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.