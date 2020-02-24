Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1193.9-1196.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.49-3.52 EPS.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 1,388,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

