Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.39 million.Globant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.74 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of GLOB traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 823,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. Globant has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

