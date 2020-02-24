HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $62.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $63.90 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $55.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $264.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.88 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.25 million, with estimates ranging from $266.64 million to $274.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 101,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,683. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.38 million, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

