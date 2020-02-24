National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,171. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 140,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,060,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.