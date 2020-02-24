Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.43 million.Rogers also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 413,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.