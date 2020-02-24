Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.88 ($3.14).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBS. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of LON:RBS traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 204.10 ($2.68). 17,501,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

