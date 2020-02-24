Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.19 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. 853,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $67.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.