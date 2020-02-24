SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.76 Million

Brokerages expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $397.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.88 million. SLM reported sales of $402.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,474. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

