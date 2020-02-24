Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $128.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.95 million and the highest is $133.50 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $136.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of STMP traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,019. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

