Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $17.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $18.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 242,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

