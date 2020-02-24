VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 4,698,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

