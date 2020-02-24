Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vipshop by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 4,662,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,982. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

