Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.67)-(0.63) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-343.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.63 EPS.

NYSE WK traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,591. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.91. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

