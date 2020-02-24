Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-(0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $82.8-83.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.31 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $47.11. 451,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,591. Workiva has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.