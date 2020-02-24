Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 5,956,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

