Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $22.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $109.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $231.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,658,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,754. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

