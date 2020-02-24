Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to report $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delek US by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Delek US by 7,632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 190,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Delek US has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

