Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.35 Million

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $221.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.77 million and the highest is $223.20 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $215.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $971.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $973.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.34. 658,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,818. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

