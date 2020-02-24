Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.96 Million

Brokerages expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to announce sales of $28.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $116.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $116.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.22 million, with estimates ranging from $165.35 million to $230.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 1,058,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,159. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

