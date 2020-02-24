Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.58 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.84.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,178,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,063. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

