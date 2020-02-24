Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-417 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.85 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $54.51. 13,178,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,063. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

