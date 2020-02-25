$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.51. American Airlines Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,688,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,157. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

