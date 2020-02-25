$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

LULU traded down $9.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.21. 1,874,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.