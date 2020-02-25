$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $5.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

