$1.59 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

NWE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,868. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 185,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after buying an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

