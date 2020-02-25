$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to post $100,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $350,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,456. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

