$164.07 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $164.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $164.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $141.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $738.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.98 million to $752.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $871.46 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $927.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $10.76 on Monday, hitting $165.87. The company had a trading volume of 541,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,883. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,617,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $3,013,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,728,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,964 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 221,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

