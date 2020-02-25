$416.99 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to report $416.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the highest is $417.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $415.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

USX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 371,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,240. The company has a market capitalization of $282.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

