$5.13 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 701,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,666. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

