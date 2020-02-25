$73.52 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $73.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $74.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $322.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $328.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $339.23 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $348.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,647. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $323.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

