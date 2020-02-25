Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
In related news, Director David M. Wehner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,865.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Insiders have sold 1,479,650 shares of company stock worth $28,962,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,242. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.