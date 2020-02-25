Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Wehner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,865.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Insiders have sold 1,479,650 shares of company stock worth $28,962,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alector by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,242. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.