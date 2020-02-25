American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.