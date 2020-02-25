Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,903,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

