Analysts Anticipate Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) to Post $0.83 EPS

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

MCY stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $49.46. 424,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,267. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mercury General by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.