Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.56 EPS

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock.

OBNK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. 38,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,364. The firm has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,278 shares of company stock worth $558,083. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.