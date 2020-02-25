Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $688.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.80 million to $704.19 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $625.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $3,850,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,875,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

