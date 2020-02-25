Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

VYGR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 445,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.51. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

