Analysts Set Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Target Price at $72.50

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $6,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 75,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,359. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.