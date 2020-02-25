Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $96.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 405,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.